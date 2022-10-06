Marjorie Helen Gray April 5, 1937 - October 2, 2022 Marjorie Helen Gray passed away Sunday, October 2nd, at her home in The Fountains with her daughter by her side. Marge was the first-born child of the late Roberta and Louis Kitson. She was born April 5, 1937. Marge grew up in Collbran, Colorado and graduated in 1955 from Plateau Valley High School. On September 30, 1962, Marge married Phillip Gray at the First Congregational Church in Grand Junction. They raised three daughters in the Appleton area. Mom spent many years caring for dad and helping him with his garden before his passing in 2004. Mom moved into The Fountains in 2012. She was always off to one activity or another or visiting the beauty salon or friends. She also loved her cats Molly and then Dewey. The family loved knowing she was not alone and that she was happy. Although mom loved her daughters, her grandchildren were her greatest joy. Her favorite times were spent with the grandkids. On the day before her passing, she attended her grandson’s wedding enjoying one last celebration with her family. Mom’s health began failing in May. With the support of everyone at The Fountains and the amazing HopeWest hospice team, she returned home to her apartment at The Fountains and was able to be surrounded at home by love and kindness her last few weeks. There are so many special people at The Fountains. We can’t possibly name everyone, please know we couldn’t have done this without you! In the last few weeks, mom had numerous visits along with many cards and notes wishing her well. Please know how much we appreciate each of you taking the time to send her some mail or visit. Marge is survived by daughters Linda (Dan) Cuevas, Brenda {Ted) Jordan and Anita Gray. Grandchildren Joshua (Holly) Cuevas, Timothy (Melissa) Cuevas, Emily (Brant McConnell), Spencer Jordan and Erika Jordan. She is also survived by sisters Evelyn Cronk and Myrna Westerman and sister-in-law Leah Kitson along with many nieces and nephews. Her husband Phil, parents Roberta and Louis, brother Gene and cat Molly preceded her in death. Private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11am at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 1-70 Frontage Rd, Grand Junction, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest. Price: $342.50 Placement Type: Network
