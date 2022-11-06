Marjorie Jean Allen July 7, 1953 - October 7, 2022 Marjorie Jean Allen of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at the Hope West Care Center Friday, October 7, 2022. A resident of Grand Junction, she was a northeastern seventh generation farm girl raised within a large extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles. Born to parents Paul and Laura Allen on July 7, 1953, in Plattsburgh, New York, she was the last of four girls, with sisters Helen Nerska, Carlene (William) Wood, and Paulette Olmsted. Her neighbor Pierre Lacombe, a “brother from another mother” became her lifetime friend from the age of two. She graduated from Peru Central School in 1971 at the top of her class. Pierre described his friend: “Marjorie’s talents were with her hands and mind. Her talents seemed to have no boundaries. If she decided that it was worth learning and doing then it was worth learning to do well.” Her college years included a residency program in England studying film. Film and photography were a big part of her life. Her westward journey in 1975 led her to Denver where she met and married David Bloch. This marriage brought about her greatest joys, two wild and adventurous boys Robin Hagar Bloch and Trevor Aston Bloch. While raising two toddlers, she took classes in window treatments at the Emily Griffith Technical College, which led to opening Shades of Denver, a highly successful business. After her divorce, she entered a new life chapter, learning massage at the Colorado School of Healing Arts, and becoming a massage therapist. This successful business led her further into health care. At 58 years of age Marjorie began to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. Her objective was to learn the skills to “make me valuable in someone’s healing process, with a level of sensing, perception and communication that includes the obvious, and goes beyond to nurture in a deep restorative manner.” In 2011, she graduated from the University of Colorado Summa Cum Laude, with a BS in Nursing, and moved to Grand Junction. After working as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, she joined the Mesa County Health Department’s Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) Program. Her supervisor recalls meeting her for the first time and says “Her passion for sharing knowledge and assisting first time mothers was evident throughout our conversation and I knew she had to be a part of the NFP team.” Marjorie had found her calling. Marjorie loved to garden, hike, knit, bead, contra dance, and read. She was very interested in herbal healing and for many years, she provided massages as part of the Women’s Fitness Camp in Winter Park. She engaged in local and national politics because of her interest in improving her community. In Grand Junction, she was actively involved in the Center for Spiritual Living. Always a caring gentle soul, Marjorie touched and changed people’s lives. She shared her intellect with friends and family and expanded their worlds. She always strived to better herself as well as enriching others’ lives. She succeeded in her goal of leaving this world a better place. She leaves behind her children, nieces and nephews, sisters, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Rest in peace Marjorie and we thank you for all your love. The Center for Spiritual Living hosted a celebration of life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Koinonia Church, 730 25 Road in Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers please contribute to a social justice charity of your choice in her name.
