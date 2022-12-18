Marjorie Louise Donathan November 21, 1933 - December 11, 2022 Marjorie Louise Donathan died Sunday, December 11th, in Littleton, CO at the age of 89 years. Marjorie was born November 21, 1933 in Eckert, Colorado and grew up in western Colorado. She represented her school as an Apple Queen in high school where she was a cheer leader and band member, playing the clarinet. She married Joe Raymond Donathan, family friends since childhood, on September 12, 1954 at the Eckert Presbyterian Church in Eckert, CO. They lived in California for two years while he attended Northrop Aeronautical Institute and she worked as a bookkeeper and a homemaker. They were married for 65 years until Joe’s death in 2020. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma and friend. She was active in her church and served as an elder at Grace Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her family, skiing, travel, and was an avid tennis player. She and Joe could really cut a rug and did so every chance they got. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Donathan and Diane Monson, two grandchildren, Gina Eldridge and Mark Monson, plus numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Willie (Denton) Turner and her husband, Joe Donathan. A private graveside service and internment will be at the Eckert Cemetery in Eckert, CO. Please visit the virtual memorial our family put together for Marj: https://youtu.be/adeE9L1HZHo
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:21 AM
Sunset: 04:53:32 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:27:57 AM
Sunset: 04:53:55 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:28:32 AM
Sunset: 04:54:20 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:29:06 AM
Sunset: 04:54:46 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:29:37 AM
Sunset: 04:55:15 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:30:06 AM
Sunset: 04:55:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:30:34 AM
Sunset: 04:56:18 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.