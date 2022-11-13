Mark Ecke Holmes July 1, 1953 - November 7, 2022 Mark Ecke Holmes, age 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away in his home on Monday, November 7. Mark was born on July 1, 1953, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of William Holmes and Janice (Ecke) Holmes. He spent most of his childhood in Indianapolis and graduated from Findlay High School in Ohio in 1971. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1975, and shortly after graduation, he moved to Grand Junction, where he got his real estate license and spent the next 30 years as a successful real estate agent, first with Mesa Realty on the Grand Mesa and then with Hill and Holmes Real Estate in Grand Junction. He was known as one of the best realtors in town. He married Darlene Jordan in 1987 and they divorced in 2002. Mark and Darlene had one son together, Luke David Holmes, born in 1990. Mark had a strong faith and, over the years, was an active member of both First Presbyterian Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mark was a humanitarian, an activist, an adventurer, a huge music fan, and an artist. Of the many concerts he attended with his sister, Lisa, highlights included Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Todd Snider, Wilco, Ryan Adams, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Steve Earle. During his early years, Mark and his brother David frequented the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and witnessed the Indy 500 wins of the legendary A.J. Foyt and both Bobby and Al Unser. This early exposure to daredevilry instilled a sense of adventure in Mark. He went skydiving, both solo and with his son Luke. In 1989, he and his father, Bill, trekked the Himalayas in Nepal. Mark and Bill also traveled to Louisiana in 2005 to help with the Hurricane Katrina clean-up. Later in life, inspired by the 2011 film “The Way,” Mark walked the Camino in Spain, solo. As an activist, Mark was greatly bothered by the current political divide in this country, and anyone who knew him knew he was a staunch advocate of gun control and climate policy. He was particularly concerned about threats to water rights and access, and in 2016, he traveled to Standing Rock Reservation to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. As a landlord, Mark felt so strongly about the 2016 election that he refused to rent to anyone who supported Donald Trump as a presidential candidate. This decision landed him both local and national press. Although Mark didn’t really see himself as an artist, he was always making things. He painted, made art out of tin cans, and gathered found objects to use in his creations. In his last months of life, he had started taking photography classes and was working on a book of photos of the “back alleys” of Grand Junction. Mark’s own backyard was a work of art in itself. He had an ability to take what others would likely throw in the trash and turn it into something beautiful. Mark’s yard was also a testament to his humanitarian nature. He kept a little free library in his front yard, which he stocked with public donations. And one year, he planted an edible garden that he invited others to share in. Mark loved animals and always had a pet in his home. His last cat, Farrah, never left his side. He was very involved with End of the Trail Horse Rescue in Olathe, where he donated generously and sponsored a donkey, Pepperjack, whom he visited regularly. .Mark will be best remembered for his big heart, and he was often described as “the kindest person I’ve ever met.” He cared deeply for his family and was a primary caregiver for his parents in the last years of their lives. His grandson, Trace, was the light of his life, and he treasured the times they spent together. He gave his whole heart, wholeheartedly, to anyone who would have it and to anyone who needed it. The biggest hardships in Mark’s life were the tragic losses of his brother and best friend David in 1980 and of his beloved son Luke in 2017. At the time of his death, Mark had been in recovery for 16 years, and his AA group was his biggest source of support for those 16 years. This group cared for him and carried him through the toughest times in his life. Mark is survived by sisters Kim Stahl (Charleston, South Carolina) and Lisa Holmes (Boulder, Colorado), brother-in-law Brad O’Sullivan (Boulder), stepsons Ryan Jordan (Grand Junction) and Noah Jordan (Windsor, Colorado), ex-wife and friend Darlene Jordan Holmes (Grand Junction) grandson Trace, and nieces and nephews Finn, Lauren, Ashley, Vance, Evan, Katelyn, and Austin. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81506, to be followed by a reception at which all will be invited to share stories and memories. Contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to the following: End of the Trail Horse Rescue, 5814 CO-348, Olathe, CO 81425 and/or The Alano Club, 404 Glenwood Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:55:09 AM
Sunset: 05:01:24 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:15 AM
Sunset: 05:00:38 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:20 AM
Sunset: 04:59:52 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:26 AM
Sunset: 04:59:09 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM
Sunset: 04:58:28 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:00:35 AM
Sunset: 04:57:48 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:40 AM
Sunset: 04:57:10 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.