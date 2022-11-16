Mark William Odelberg March 6, 1955 - October 29, 2022 Mark William Odelberg, age 67, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 29, 2022. Mark inspired people with his strength, determination, and positive attitude throughout his entire life. He lived by faith each day with the assurance that his life was in God’s hands. Born to parents Emil and Ernestine (Redfield) Odelberg, who preceded him in death, he was a life-long resident of Grand Junction, graduating from Central High School and attending Mesa State College. He worked 39 years with City Market and ended his career with GJ Housing Authority. Anyone who had the privilege of working with or for Mark knew that every task he performed was with excellence that demonstrated his strong work ethic, attention to detail and the integrity with which he lived his life. He was a talented musician, creative and gifted gardener, and possessed a wit and humor that always made us laugh. He met the love of his life, and best friend, Stephanie Folsom, through church. This August marked 45 years of marriage. Other surviving family include son, Grant (Brittany--his “2 girl”) Odelberg; Sister, Coni (Steve) Wolfe; Brother, Vik (Laura) Odelberg; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews--special friends and other friends too numerous to mention whose lives he touched—he never knew a stranger. He loved us all well, and we loved him. See Brown’s Cremation Funeral Service for further information.
