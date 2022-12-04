Martha Jean Younger May 22, 1932 - November 30, 2022 Martha Jean Younger was born May 22, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, and in the words of the song by the same name, when Martha arrived: Everything’s up to date in Kansas City. They’ve gone about as far as they can go . . . . Martha died November 30, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado, from Parkinson’s disease complications. She was a city girl, the second of two children of Sterling and Margery Masters, and shared life with her older brother, Jim, and other relatives who were in and out of the house at 114 East 70th Terrace (affectionately known as “114”), including her grandmother and an aunt or two. Martha was in Girl Scouts, attended Wornall Road Baptist Church and graduated from Southwest High School in 1949. That fall, Martha enrolled at Beloit College. During her first year, her life was profoundly and positively changed when she went on a blind date with friends and met Jim Younger, a bright jokester of a fellow from Appleton, Wisconsin. Following Jim’s graduation, Martha and Jim were married in Kansas City in 1952. To accommodate marriage, Martha left Beloit College after three years - one year shy of a degree. Not being one to leave tasks unfinished, this bothered her until 1981, when she completed college studies and graduated with a B. A. degree from Mesa College, Grand Junction, Colorado. Martha and Jim began married life in Madison, Wisconsin, where Jim pursued a master’s degree in geology, at the University of Wisconsin, and Martha was employed to support their family of two. After completing one semester, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army. So, only months after leaving college, marrying Jim and moving to Madison, Martha had to improvise. She returned to 114, found employment, acquired her first car and waited for Jim to complete his duty to country. After Jim completed his Army services, he and Martha returned to the University of Wisconsin. Martha worked, Jim studied and completed master’s classwork in 1956. Martha welcomed her first son, David, that year. Martha edited and proofed Jim’s master’s thesis, and together they finished it. This was emblematic of a lifetime of Martha’s and Jim’s loving cooperation. Next stop, Kellogg, Idaho for Jim’s employment at the Bunker Hill Mine. Martha commenced a stellar career as a homemaker. In 1958, she welcomed her second son, Steven. In 1960, Martha and Jim arrived in Colorado, first Cortez, then Uravan, then Grand Junction. Martha prospered, and wherever she lived she devoted herself to her family and to service, from church, schools, Cub Scouts, book club, vacation Bible school, small group Bible studies, bridge groups, PEO, the Colorado Welcome Centers, Presbyterian Women, Mariners and travel. Martha loved Jim, Jim loved Martha, and both loved to travel. They undertook driving vacations from Colorado to St. Petersburg, Florida and Washington, D.C., logging 500 miles per day, changing drivers every hour, with the boys in the backseat. Martha and Jim visited 51 countries on five continents, and Martha produced photo albums to prove it. Martha had class, manners and dignified bearing. She believed that one’s life calling should be done excellently. She worked to instill such values in her sons. - Please wear a shirt at the dinner table. - Have you written your thank you letters? - The fork goes on the left, knife and spoon on the right. - Have you finished your homework? Martha’s leadership and instructions were fairly gentle, but also effective. Martha’s faith in the Lord, and her membership and support of the local church were central to her life. Jim and Martha settled at First Presbyterian Church in 1967, and other than two years at Grace Presbyterian in Victoria, Texas, they remained at First Presbyterian for their lives. They were active in many church ministries, and Martha’s friends and fellow believers at First Presbyterian were dear to her. Martha and Jim celebrated 70 years of marriage on August 30, 2022. Their family paid tribute and honor to Martha’s and Jim’s exemplary, God-honoring commitment to marriage, love, and preferring one’s spouse above self. Just two months later, Martha lost Jim, on October 25, 2022. When asked what Jim meant to her, she answered, “He was my life.” There is no more poignant, piercing answer. Martha is survived by her son, David (Judy) of Grand Junction, Colorado, her son, Steven (Brenda) of Colby, Kansas, seven grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Martha’s memorial service is Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at First Presbyterian Church, Grand Junction. For a memorial gift, consider First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81506 and Village Missions, 696 E. Ellendale Avenue, Dallas, Oregon 97338. Finally, we commend to you Psalm 116:15.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM
Sunset: 04:51:40 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:42 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM
Sunset: 04:51:48 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.