Mary Edna Clark Hefley April 24, 1928 - February 21, 2023 Mary Edna Clark Hefley, 94, of Grand Junction, Colorado, left this earth to join her Heavenly Father, on February 21, 2023. She was born to Mossman and Juanita Clark on April 24, 1928 in Vernal, Utah. At two months old, Mossman was tragically killed in Rangely, necessitating Juanita to move with her two sons and daughter to Farmington, New Mexico to live with Mossman’s parents. Mary Edna began school in Farmington until 1939, when Juanita was remarried to Louis Goeder, on December 9, 1939, moving them to Rangely, Colorado, where Louis had a cattle ranching business. Mary Edna’s brothers, Frank (18) and Embert (16) were so close to being out of school that they stayed behind. Upon graduating from high school, she immediately started nursing school at The Children’s Hospital in Denver. Colorado. On her graduation from training in 1950, as a Registered Nurse, she returned to Rangely to begin her career at the 9 bed hospital. That same year she married her “handsome cowboy” Charles Hefley. Starting their family with Mose in 1951 (Mossman Harvey), Dwayne in 1953, and Charlayne in 1955. Leaving Rangely in 1959, the family moved numerous times settling in Palisade, Colorado, in 1969. The family joined the Palisade First Baptist Church. Mary Edna continued her working career at Mesa Memorial, Community and St. Mary’s Hospitals, retiring after for 45 plus years. She also spent 13 years as camp nurse at Grand Mesa Baptist Church camp. Her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ carried her through many difficult times in her life. Never complaining, accepting whatever was placed in front of her, giving her best in everything she was faced, with grace and beauty. Preceding her in death are her father, Mossman; mother, Juanita; stepfather, Louis; two brothers, Frank and Embert; husband, Charles and two sons, Mose and Dwayne. Surviving, are her daughter, Charlayne Hefley Higginson (Randy); six grandchildren, Amy Higginson Carruth (Wayne) of Fruita, CO; Ryan Higginson (Natalie) of Seattle, WA; Heather Hefley Schanhols of Gering, NE; C.J. Hefley of Gering, NE; Morgan Hefley of Omaha, NE and Matthew Hefley of Omaha, NE; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at the Palisade First Baptist Church at 103 W Fifth Street, Palisade, Colorado, on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made to Grand Mesa Baptist Camp by going to the website www.grandmesabaptistcamp.org to download their donations form and mailing to Carlyle Currier at PO Box 40, Molina, CO 81646. Arrangements provided by Clifton Funeral Home.
