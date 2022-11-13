Mary I. Rhoades September 27, 1931 - November 6,2022 Mary I. Rhoades was born on September 27, 1931 in Palisade, CO. She spent her childhood in the Palisade/Clifton area, graduating from Central High School and Mesa College earning a teaching certificate. Mary was a creative and innovative teacher throughout her life. Mary, and her husband Bud, enjoyed the Rose Club, Wheels West car club, and various tractor clubs. They also had many wonderful memories of their travels throughout the world. She loved to share her flower arrangements and crafts with friends and family. Always loving the chance for a good visit and talk. She will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her husband, Bud of 50 years, daughters; Pam (Mitch) Acord and Karen (Dave) Brauneis; grandchildren Adam Acord, Stacey Acord, Will (Liz) Brauneis, and Sarah (Rob Meyer) Brauneis; as well as 7 beloved great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Bernie Nimmo, and her great-grandson Logan. Her family was the joy of her life. Services will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., on November 16,2022. Visitation at 10:00 am with the Celebration of Life at 11:00am. Services will conclude immediately following at the Orchard Mesa Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to HopeWest Fond memories, pictures and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:55:16 AM
Sunset: 05:01:23 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:21 AM
Sunset: 05:00:36 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 04:59:51 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:32 AM
Sunset: 04:59:07 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:37 AM
Sunset: 04:58:26 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:00:42 AM
Sunset: 04:57:46 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:46 AM
Sunset: 04:57:08 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.