Mary Jane Hawkins May 9, 1937 - March 21, 2023 Mary Jane (Barnard) Hawkins, 85, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on March 21, 2023, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 9, 1937, in Riceboro, Georgia to Preston “Press” Wise and Elizabeth Barnard. She graduated from Harlandale High School in San Antonio, Texas in 1956, and at the age of 50 went back to school to receive her degree in Early Childhood Development. Jane was the Education Coordinator for the Tulsa County Head Start program for numerous years, and she never met a child that she did not love as one of her own. She and William “Bill” Leroy Hawkins married on July 15, 1971, in Durant, Oklahoma and together blended their families. They moved numerous times before settling down in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jane was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed the many callings she had over the years. She enjoyed traveling across the country, cooking traditional Southern meals, and being with family and her many friends. Jane loved and was proud of her posterity. She was known as “Mamaw” and “Granny” to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the occasional “Georgia Peach.” Her quick wit, Southern charm and devotion to her family will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, late husband, and Daughter, Deborah Gross. She is survived by her children, Bill (Kristi) Hawkins of El Reno, Oklahoma; Edward “Ed” (Giggi) Wetz of Centennial, Colorado; Debra “Debbie” Hawkins of El Reno, Oklahoma; Lorrie (Bill) Etenburn of Fruita, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are provided by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory. Services will be held on March 31, 2023 starting at 11:15 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2542 G Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday morning at the same location. Graveside services will be held on a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM
Sunset: 07:34:13 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:03:43 AM
Sunset: 07:35:12 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:02:08 AM
Sunset: 07:36:10 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:32 AM
Sunset: 07:37:08 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:58:58 AM
Sunset: 07:38:06 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:23 AM
Sunset: 07:39:04 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:55:49 AM
Sunset: 07:40:02 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 21 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.