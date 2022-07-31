Mary “Jean” Thomas September 17, 1948 - July 19, 2022 Jean (Kelly) Thomas, beloved wife and mother, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus on July 19th. She is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Keith Thomas; sons, Aaron (Karin) of Grand Junction, Seth of Dover, DE, and Paul (Toby) of Kansas City, MO; brother, Dave (Kathy) Kelly of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Alyssa of Littleton, Adelyn (Zack) Anderson of Delta, Ayden of Grand Junction, Levi Thomas and Noah Lewis of Dover, and Ty, Zayne, and Avery of Kansas City; as well as nieces, Sharon Trangmar (Scott) of South Carolina, and Becky (Carlos) Montoya of Austin, TX. She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Kelly (Tommy) and mother, Francis Kelly. Jean retired from the Clifton Post Office in 2010 after 30 years service. She loved serving the members of Calvary Bible Church in Grand Junction and for a time Monument View Bible Church in Fruita, from teaching Sunday school, involvement in AWANA, chaperoning youth group trips, and many forms of hospitality. She loved her family and was active in her kid’s soccer as a coach and supporter, band parent, and constant volunteer to make their goals possible. She loved hunting, fishing, traveling to England to visit family, and adding to her turquoise jewelry collection. Her strength and faith was a comfort and foundation for her family even as she transitioned to care giver for her husband the last several years. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Twin Peaks Bible Camp, Calvary Bible Church or Hope West Hospice in her memory.
