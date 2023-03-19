Mary “Katy” Katherine Benson August 19, 1929 - March 11, 2023 Mary Katherine Benson (Mehringer) passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 11, 2023 at the age of 93. Katy was born in Kinsley, Kansas on August 19, 1929; the first child of Theodore and Mary Etta Mehringer. Shortly thereafter, her family relocated to Appleton, Colorado, where she grew up alongside five brothers and three sisters. Katy graduated from Appleton High School in 1948, and went on to complete various art and religion courses at Mesa State College. A lover of sunny and warm weather, Katy was most happy in CO and CA surrounded by her family and nature. A deeply spiritual woman, Katy was a devout Catholic, a 6-day-a-week member of St. Joseph’s Church, and a Eucharistic minister with an open mind and accepting spirit. She studied the healing power of religion alongside alternative therapies (meditation, reiki healing, guided imagery, and sound therapy). Katy was a gifted acrylic artist, who enjoyed painting landscapes and florals. For recreation, she enjoyed summer fishing and hiking trips on the Grand Mesa, tennis, walking, and yoga. She absolutely adored catching up with family and friends over the phone. Her proudest achievements were her lifelong marriage, a loving son, and two beautiful daughters. Katy is survived by her husband of 68 years (John Benson of Grand Junction, CO), 3 children (Michael Brooks of Carson City, NV; Janice Brooks of Grand Junction, CO; and Susan Acord of Red Bluff, CA), 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Katy was predeceased by her first husband (Melbern C. Brooks). Her funeral service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on March 24, 2023 at 11 am, with a reception to follow. Donations to HopeWest, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated. To our wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend − our forever guardian angel, may you reign amongst our ancestors with the Lord. You are deeply missed.
