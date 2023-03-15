May Lianne Spencer

May Lianne Spencer July 3, 1964 - March 11, 2023 May Lianne Spencer, 58, of Grand Junction, passed away on March 11, 2023 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Born in Sidney, MT to Judith Anne Wind and Leslie Melvin Sharbono on July 3, 1964. Lianne grew up mostly in Gunnison and Hotchkiss, CO. She graduated from Gunnison High School in 1982 and married her husband, Randy E. Spencer, in 1983. After moving to Grand Junction, Lianne had her son, Joshua in 1984, followed by her daughter, Chelsey in California in 1989. As a family, they moved around to different places; Grand Junction, CO; Austin, TX; Middletown, CA; Winnemucca, NV; and ended up back in Grand Junction in 2002. Lianne spent most of her career in the mortgage industry. She enjoyed camping, fishing, 4-wheeling, collecting seashells on the beach, gathering for the holidays with her entire family and most of all, being a grandmother to her “Sunshine” Paisley Mae. Lianne is predeceased by her father Leslie Melvin Sharbono; and grandparents, Mae and Don Sharbono, Margaret and Harold Wind. She is survived by her husband Randy Spencer; children Joshua Spencer (Taren Spencer) and Chelsey Spencer (Douglas Eberhard); grandchild Paisley Mae Spencer; mother Judith Wind; sister Carolyn Creek (DJ Creek); niece Stormy Kuik and nephew Connor Faran. A viewing and funeral services for Lianne will be held March 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.