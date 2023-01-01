Melvin “Papa Mo” Dean Barbee January 4, 1949 - December 20, 2022 On Tuesday Dec 20, 2022, Mel Barbee, loving husband, Daddy and Papa Mo, passed away in a tragic accident on his farm. Mel was born Jan 4, 1949, to Ray and Nora Barbee, of Grand Junction, Colorado. Mel grew up in the Loma/Mack area and graduated from Fruita High School in 1967. During his high school years, Mel began learning the art of farming while excelling in academics, football, and wrestling. One of Mel’s proudest moments was when he and his teammates won the state football title in 1966, which hasn’t been achieved since. After graduation, Mel furthered his education and wrestling career at Mesa State College and then Colorado State University. Mel returned to the Western Slope, and there he met and married Marsha Blasdel of Fruita, Colorado. They were wed on Sept 23, 1978 in Las Vegas Nevada. Mel and Marsha led an amazing life full of love, happiness, and friends who became family. A notable for instance is Mel’s dear friend, partner in crime, and farming buddy, Uncle Kenny. Mel was known throughout the community for his work ethic, charismatic demeanor, and master farming skills. Those who knew him best knew his passion and heart belonged to his daughters, Lacie and Larissa. Mel spent endless amounts of time with his girls ensuring the love he invested as a daddy was instilled in such a manner it will be passed down for generations to come. Mel was never more content than when he was at the lake waterskiing with his girls, up on a tractor making bales, or out with his grandkids teaching them the simple yet profound art of farming. Mel is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; his daughters, Lacie (Dustin), and Larissa (Paul); and his grandkids, Mikaila, Wyatt, Tristan, Baylen and Brodee. Mel is also survived by his sisters, Donna (Kenny) and Debbie; along with many nieces and nephews. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nora Barbee; and his oldest daughter, Echo. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Mel Barbee’s name to St Jude Children’s Research at www.stjude.org or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950
