Michael Francis Glynn July 17, 1937 - August 2, 2022 Michael “Mike” Francis Glynn, 85, passed away on August 2, 2022. Mike was born in 1937 in Waseca, Minnesota. The son of Eugene and Mary Glynn and the oldest of 14. Raised in rural Minnesota, Mike helped with the family farm and the care of his younger siblings. After graduating High School, Mike joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and honorably served his country. In 1961, Mike headed to Colorado to work for Gardner Construction Company helping build I-70 above Palisade. During this time he met the love of his wife Lucille Griffith of Palisade. Mike and Lucille married in 1963 and began their lifelong love as a couple for nearly 59 years. Shortly after they moved to Aspen where Mike began a 30-year career in the Trucking industry in both Sales and Management. Starting out with Rio Grande Motorway, Mike’s career took them to Arvada, and they soon began a family adopting Marlene, Age 6 and Tim, age 4. After a decade in Arvada, Mike and family moved back to Grand Junction, where he accepted a Terminal Manager position with Edson Express and continue that role with HVH Trucking Company. Mike enjoyed life to the fullest and everyone who met him truly enjoyed his Irish charm, his company and knew they had an instant friend for life. Mike was a Football fan, a great fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and truly enjoyed playing rounds of Golf. Mike was a wonderful husband, a great father and a true friend that will forever be in our hearts. Mike is survived by his Wife, Daughter, Son and Four Grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren. Services will be held on September 6th, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado 2830 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81501. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM
Sunset: 07:41:36 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM
Sunset: 07:40:03 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM
Sunset: 07:38:30 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:25 AM
Sunset: 07:36:55 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM
Sunset: 07:35:21 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM
Sunset: 07:33:46 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:50:08 AM
Sunset: 07:32:10 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.