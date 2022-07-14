Michelle Rose Jarvis October 3, 1956 - June 24, 2022 Michelle Rose Jarvis, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, was called back to Heaven on Friday, June 24th, 2022, surrounded by family. Her courageous farewell capped an amazing life, filled with grace and miracles. Michelle was born on Oct. 3, 1956, to Joseph and Christine Bair in Van Nuys, California. At the age of four, she was diagnosed and later, successfully treated, for a life threatening heart condition. The surgery was the first of its kind ever done and was written about in medical journals. Michelle grew up in Saugus, California and married Frederick Jarvis on February 5, 1976. Together, they raised two daughters, Christine (Jarvis) Cain and Sheryl (Jarvis) Pedigo. While raising her girls, Michelle advanced her professional life by taking night classes, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in business. Michelle became known as a dedicated, caring, and driven worker throughout her career, most recently with the Mesa County Public Health Department, where she was instrumental in expanding the Nurse-Family partnership into a program now serving hundreds of families. Michelle and Fred’s deep faith touched many lives as they opened both their heart and home to those in need. Michelle enjoyed visiting family (especially grandchildren), music, cooking, dachshunds, and a weekend drive with her husband. Her warmth and love, combined with her unique and giving spirit, will be truly missed. Michelle is survived by her husband, Frederick; her two daughters,Christine and Sheryl; grandchildren, Luther, Elijah, Clare and Rose; parents, Joseph and Christine Bair; and siblings, Louise, Joseph, Michael, Bruce, Carter and Jay. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 22, at the LDS Church on Orchard Mesa at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at White Hill Cemetery, Carbondale, at 1:00 p.m.
