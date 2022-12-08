Mildred Bankston

Mildred Bankston March 3, 1931 - December 2, 2022 Mildred Vera Folson Bankston was born March 3, 1931 as the 4th of the ten children of Iona May Hubbard and William Folson of Mount Clemens, Michigan. Mildred grew up in the historic Quinn Road community and attended William Nicke Elementary School. Mildred held a number of positions between the ages of 16-25 including: personal maid and nanny, Nursing assistant. On October 31, 1951, she gave birth to her only child, Iona. On May 23, 1956, she married LeRoy Bankston at his parent’s home in Mount Clemens. They purchased a home on Quinn Road, where they had a number of small business ventures. Mildred actively contributed to her community as a Boy Scout Den Mother, and member of Zion Baptist Church. Mildred and LeRoy moved to Silverwood, Michigan in the 1970’s, continuing active community participation and attended Shay Lake Church. Mildred attended Caro Community Schools, earning certificates in Dental Assistant, carpentry, furniture design. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, playing the piano and organ, and shared these skills with her younger relatives. Mildred and Leroy enjoyed traveling and discovery with their grandchildren, Andrea and Walter and cherished visits from and with their relatives. Times with the family were most precious in Mildred’s memories. Mildred peacefully transitioned this life, December 2, 2022, at Hope West Hospice Care Center, with daughter Iona at her side. She was proceeded in death, by her husband, LeRoy, brothers; William, Andrew, and Joseph, sisters, Virgil Jean and Helen, granddaughter, Andrea, her parents as well as Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and In-laws. She is survived by her daughter, Iona Yeager; her Grandson, Walter Yeager; her sister, Willetta Folson; her Brothers, Phil, John, and Milton Folson, seven Great-Grandsons, four Great Granddaughters, three Great- great-grandsons, and one Great-great granddaughter, as well as a host of nephews and nieces, cousins, and cherished friends.