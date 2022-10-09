Mildred “Millie” Louise Phillips November 10, 1029 - September 29, 2022 Mildred “Millie” Louise Phillips, of Fruita, passed away on September 29, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 92. Millie was born on November 10, 1029, in Micawber, Oklahoma, to Thomas and Carrie (McClain) Yerton. She spent her childhood in Tulsa, and graduated from Will Rodgers High School. Millie married the love of her life, Ralph Dennis Phillips, on June 4, 1949, in Tulsa. Sadly, Ralph preceded her in death in 2018. Millie worked as a hairdresser throughout her lifetime. She was a member of the Living Hope Evangelical Free Church, and enjoyed fellowship with her church family. She also liked to play bridge, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Millie is survived by her son, Ralph D. (Cindy) Phillips II of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Sondra Tallon of Fruita; grandchildren, Monica L. (Mark) Hart, and Drew (Corrie) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin L. (Alex) Matlock, Dante P. (Janiesha) Duran, Owen Phillips, and Waite Phillips; great-great-grandchildren, Dixie Lou Matlock, Presley Kait Matlock, and Walker Phillip Duran; and her sister, Dorothy Layman of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. A celebration of life will take place on October 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church 2840 B 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81503. A private committal will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Hope Church or to HopeWest Hospice.
