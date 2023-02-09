Mildred Vanetta Moore February 1, 2023 - January 5, 1925 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Mildred Vanetta Moore on February 1, 2023, at 98 years old. Vanetta was born in Saguache, Colorado on January 5, 1925 to Miles and Mildred Stanley. When she was young Vanetta worked for Hill Air Force Base assembling war planes and selling war bonds. After the war, she married her highschool sweetheart, John “JD” Moore, on November 17, 1946. Together, they built a life around their family; while they frequently moved around, they mostly lived in Utah and Colorado. Vanetta primarily worked in the home raising her children and taking care of her family. In retirement, Vanetta and JD shared a hobby of searching the desert for precious stones and other natural treasures. In 1981, they discovered the first dinosaur bones in Rabbit Valley, now known as the Mygatt-Moore Quarry, with their friends, Pete and Marilyn Mygatt. In that same quarry, they also found a new species of dinosaur, the Mymoorapelta, which is displayed at the dinosaur museum in Grand Junction. Vanetta loved going on picnics, puzzling, making mosaics and crafts, and especially playing cards with her family. She lived on her own until her death and always attributed her long life to walking everywhere, as she never did get a driver’s license. Vanetta was a kind, gentle soul that had a special ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, of 56 years, and her siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Stanley and Mina Bell (Urban) Shafer. Vanetta is survived by her three children, Valli (Jim) Smouse, Randy (Doris) Moore, and Lance (Roberta) Moore; eight grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Vanetta this Saturday, February 11, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary (2515 Patterson Road) at 11:00 am.
