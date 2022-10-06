Mona Alleen Ullerick October 22, 1933 - September 27, 2022 Mona Alleen Ullerick, age 88, of Fruita, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Mona was born October 22, 1933. Our mom sadly passed away on September 27th, 2022 in her home in Fruita, CO at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mom was an incredible person, a wonderful mom and grandma. Lots of awesome memories. She was born in the Grand Valley (Parachute) CO to Allen Sr. and Celia (Simmons) Buffington. She had five siblings. Her dad was a logger and heavy equipment operator, so she moved around a lot. She graduated from high school in De Beque High School in De Beque, Colorado. Mom married the love of her life, Don Ullerick on December 23rd, 1953 in De Beque, Colorado. They were married for almost 69 years. They had 3 children; Donna Long (Kent) from Arkansas City, Kansas; Ernest Ullerick and his partner (Mary Bosch) from Fruita, Colorado; and Tersia Bodin from Delta, Colorado. She worked at the Beanery in Bond, Colorado, The Lodge at Vail, Colorado and The Willows Nursing Home in Fruita, Colorado. Mom loved her crafts, crocheting, quilting, canning, baking and flowers, and loved her pets. She is survived by her sister, Etta Lou Macdonnel from Rifle; grandchildren, Montica Harrison (Erick) from Blackwell, Oklahoma; Travis Long (Misti) from Mulvane, Kansas; Amber Rios (Jerry) from Alaska; Matt Ullerick (Meka) from Grand Junction, Colorado; Kim Semmens from Denver, Colorado, Jeremy Bodin (Christine) from Farr West, Utah; Kandace Stehman (Jeramy) from Grand Junction, Colorado; also 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:30am to 10:30am at De Beque Cemetery, 4506 West 1/2 Road, De Beque, CO 81630 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinMortuary.com
