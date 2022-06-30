Msgr. Daniel Raymond Huber November 09, 1926 - June 17, 2022 Msgr. Daniel Raymond Huber, 95, passed away on June 17, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Survived by brothers, Father J. William “Bill” Huber and Francis J. “Frank” Huber. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Jean Elizabeth; and brother, Albert, Paul and Gerald Huber. Msgr. Dan was born to Michael C. and Gertrude V. (Chekal) Huber on Nov. 9, 1926, in Grand Junction, Colo. He was ordained into the priesthood on May 20, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Church in Grand Junction, and celebrated his 45th Anniversary Mass on May 11, 1995, at St. Michael’s Church in Canon City. Msgr. Dan served nine Diocesan churches and their missions over his years of active ministry. He enjoyed celebrating Mass, all Roman Catholic Liturgies, Classical and Liturgical Music and Art, annual Shakespeare Festivals, reading and study, parish social events and the Colorado Rockies. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Southwest Liturgical Conference which he helped bring into existence. Vigil service was held, 6 p.m. Monday and the funeral Mass, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, both services were held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 414 W. 11th St., Pueblo, Colo. with Bishop Stephen Berg as celebrant. Interment was held at Roselawn Cemetery in the Priest Section. Memorials may be made to the Clergy Benefit Society or Catholic Charities. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
