Myrlis Fowler Mackley October 13, 1927 - January 19, 2023 Myrlis was born to the Rev. George Fowler and Marie Vognsen Fowler in Huntley, Minnesota. She attended many schools, transferring from a school in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Grand Junction High School; graduating in 1945. She was employed by the Mesa County Department of Public Welfare for 15 years. On June 18, 1950 she married James W. Mackley at First Baptist Church in Grand Junction. They had two sons, James F. and Mark. With their arrival, she became a full-time wife and mother. Myrlis was an active member of the First Baptist Church; she especially enjoyed singing in the choir and as a soloist. She liked to spend time at the family cabin on Grand Mesa and traveling, including two trips to Hawaii. She was active in the community, attending many events with her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Mark; her brother, Leighton Fowler; sister, Kristy Jane Fowler; and brother-in-law, Arnold Mackley. She is survived by her son, James F. (Elaine); grandchildren, Sarah Henao (Julian) and Adam Mackley; great grandchildren, Solana, Evea, Ian, and Lavender; sister-in-law, Darleen Mackley; and many nieces and nephews. At her request, no services are planned.
