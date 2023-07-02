Myrtle Phillips

Myrtle Elaine Phillips Myrtle was born June 29, 1931, and passed away June 11, 2023. She was born in Yampa, Colorado to James and Jessie Whaley. She was the last of 7 siblings. Myrtle's older sister and brothers cared for her early in her life due to the passing of her mother. Myrtle married Boyd Phillips at the young age of 16. They were married for 71 years. They had 4 children, Ginger Phillips Sagrillo Etcheverry, Ron Phillips (Delores), Genelle Howell (Jerry) and Twila Berry (Mark). They had 9 grandchildren, Tony (Vada), Brandon (Tori) Sagrillo, Kanda (Joe) Misiaszek, Terra (Rich) Staats, Ronda (Bobby) Wilmot, Shawn Howell, Chase (Ashley) Howell, Cody (Nikki) Berry and Katelyn (Mark) Taravella. They had 16 great-grandchildren and another great-grandson on the way. Myrtle was predeceased by her husband Boyd, three of their children, Ginger, Ron and Genelle, Son in law Jerry Howell and her first grandson Tony. Myrtle had gone through so much losing her children, but she was still such a strong person. She was a good person to all she knew, and she loved her family very much. Myrtle will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Myrtle is survived by daughter Twila (Mark), daughter in law Delores, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews, and sister in laws Eloise Whaley and Verna Whaley. Special thanks to her caregivers, Ann Schonschack, Robin Sharp, Sarah Mitchell, Tammy Smith and Dana Harbers. We could never thank you enough for loving and caring for mom. There will be a gravesite ceremony on July 8, 2023, at Orchard Mesa Cemetary at 9:00 AM and a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM at 631 S. Terrace Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81507.