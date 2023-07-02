Myrtle Phillips

Myrtle Elaine Phillips Myrtle was born June 29, 1931, and passed away June 11, 2023. She was born in Yampa, Colorado to James and Jessie Whaley. She was the last of 7 siblings. Myrtle's older sister and brothers cared for her early in her life due to the passing of her mother. Myrtle married Boyd Phillips at the young age of 16. They were married for 71 years. They had 4 children, Ginger Phillips Sagrillo Etcheverry, Ron Phillips (Delores), Genelle Howell (Jerry) and Twila Berry (Mark). They had 9 grandchildren, Tony (Vada), Brandon (Tori) Sagrillo, Kanda (Joe) Misiaszek, Terra (Rich) Staats, Ronda (Bobby) Wilmot, Shawn Howell, Chase (Ashley) Howell, Cody (Nikki) Berry and Katelyn (Mark) Taravella. They had 16 great-grandchildren and another great-grandson on the way. Myrtle was predeceased by her husband Boyd, three of their children, Ginger, Ron and Genelle, Son in law Jerry Howell and her first grandson Tony. Myrtle had gone through so much losing her children, but she was still such a strong person. She was a good person to all she knew, and she loved her family very much. Myrtle will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Myrtle is survived by daughter Twila (Mark), daughter in law Delores, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews, and sister in laws Eloise Whaley and Verna Whaley. Special thanks to her caregivers, Ann Schonschack, Robin Sharp, Sarah Mitchell, Tammy Smith and Dana Harbers. We could never thank you enough for loving and caring for mom. There will be a gravesite ceremony on July 8, 2023, at Orchard Mesa Cemetary at 9:00 AM and a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM at 631 S. Terrace Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81507.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:11 AM
Sunset: 08:43:52 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:40 AM
Sunset: 08:43:45 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:10 AM
Sunset: 08:43:35 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:41 AM
Sunset: 08:43:24 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:14 AM
Sunset: 08:43:11 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:48 AM
Sunset: 08:42:55 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:23 AM
Sunset: 08:42:38 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.