N.D. Monger November 28, 1931 - April 16, 2023 N.D. Monger, age 91, died on April 16, 2023, following a brief illness. Born on November 28, 1931, in Dove Creek, CO, he was the son of the late Nelson Dickson and Pearl Monger. N.D. attended high school in Dove Creek. He married Dorothy Mae Jones on July 6, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were married for 66 years and had a combined family of 6 children. Early in N.D.’s career, he owned his own trucking company and then was a truck driver for L.E. Schooley, Corn Construction, and Grand Junction Pipe for a total of 58 years. N.D. enjoyed hunting, reading Louis L’Amour novels, dancing, playing cards, going to yard sales, and vacationing in Laughlin, Nevada. He loved to tease people and have fun. He was hardworking and loved all of his family. N.D. was preceded in death by his sisters, Beatrice, Willadean, Helen Mae, Pearline, and Betty Jo. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; brother, Cecil; daughters, Rae (Steven) Frank, Deborah (Gale) Kappauf; and sons, Kirk (Linda) Monger, Swany Monger, Shane (Deana) Monger, and Gregory (Kathy) Monger. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on May 13, 2023, at Brown’s Cremation, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in N.D.’s name to HopeWest or the charity of your choice.
