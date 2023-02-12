Nancy Angle January 1, 1937 - December 12, 2022 Nancy Angle was born on January 1, 1937, in Houston, TX and died on December 12, 2022, in Denver, CO. She was the daughter of Ruth (Matthews) Angle and William Angle. She lived in Houston with her parents and older sister, Betsey and attended Rice University. Nancy transferred to the University of Colorado starting her junior year. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1958. Nancy married Arlin Hubka in 1958 and they had four children, Michael, Timothy, Stephen and Sharon. She began her teaching career in 1960 with Adams County Public Schools, teaching junior and senior high school math through 1971. She received her Master’s degree in Math Education from CU in 1974. She was a gifted and devoted teacher of Mathematics, highly regarded by her colleagues and students. Nancy taught at CU Denver from 1973-1980, then at Colorado School of Mines from 1981-1989. She wed Marshall Martin in 1984, remaining happily married until her death. After they moved to California, she taught at Cerritos College in Norwalk, from 1989-1999. Nancy and Marshall moved back to Colorado in 2000, where she taught at Colorado Mesa University until her retirement in 2013. Nancy volunteered for Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Child and Migrant Services, and she served as a victim’s advocate for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department for five years. She was active in the Mesa County Democratic Party, serving as treasurer for two years. A life-long member of the Episcopal Church, Nancy was ordained as a Deacon of the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado in 2009. She served as Deacon at All Saints Episcopal Church in Battlement Mesa and St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Grand Junction, retiring in 2017. Nancy is survived by her husband, Marshall Martin of Grand Junction; her four children, Mike (Elene) Hubka, Tim (Cathy) Hubka, Steve Hubka, and Sharon (Dave) MacGregor. She was the proud Nana of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She wanted to be remembered as one who loved life, family and friends, knowledge and God. Having influenced so many others personally and professionally throughout her life, she will forever be remembered in this way. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:30 am at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO.
