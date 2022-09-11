Nancy Ann Gardner October 21, 1950 - August 23, 2022 Beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Nancy slipped from this life into the presence of her Lord, on August 23, 2022. Nancy Ann Gardner was born October 21, 1950, to Garth O. and Lillie Fern (Delisle) Gardner. She lived her entire life in the Grand Valley, graduating from Central High School, Mesa College and Intermountain Bible College. She was the Director of Noah’s Ark preschool in Palisade, Colorado. She later became co-owner of Durango Bagel with her brother, Dee Gardner. She also worked in retail until her retirement. Nancy enjoyed reading, playing card games, travel and cooking. She shared many dishes with family and friends. She was a lifelong member of Clifton Christian Church. She is survived by her brother, Dee Lisle (Johanna) Gardner, nieces and nephews Jamie (Jason, Jovanna) Hurley, Napa, CA, Amanda (Chuck, Kale, Cali, Rylie) Olmstead, Napa, CA, Josh Applegate, Crystal (Applegate) Hernandez, Cody Applegate and Jessica (Arnett) Clark and many, many other cousins and friends. Memorial service will be at Clifton Christian Church, on Friday, September 16th at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F ¼ Road, Clifton, CO, 81520, (970) 434 7392.
