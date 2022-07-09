Nancy Rae Koch March 6, 1940 - July 4, 2022 Nancy Rae Koch went to be with Jesus on July 4, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, March 6, 1940, to Paul and Rachel Browne (Cordill). She married the love of her life, William Koch, on August 12, 1961. Nancy worked as a dedicated registered nurse for over four decades in Ohio, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she served in many capacities. Nancy also volunteered at numerous organizations in every town she lived in. Always determined to have a positive outlook, she greeted everyone with a smile and kind words, regardless of the monumental challenges and adversities that she faced. She was passionate about her faith, her animals, motorcycles, music and her family. In the few days since her passing, many have shared how Nancy impacted their lives, effectively altering their course toward a better future. Her impact stretched beyond her friends and family in a way that helped shape the direction of generations. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Ulrich. She is survived by her husband, Bill Koch; son, Mark Koch and wife, Lori; daughter, Karen McCauley and husband, Troy; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Erica, Krista, Megan, Jason, Shelby and Ryan. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
