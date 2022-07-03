Nancy Ritter August 10, 1944 - June 29, 2022 Nancy Ritter our beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother stepped into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday June 29 surrounded by family. Nancy was born on August 10, 1944, to Edgar and Molly Von Feldt in Denver, Colorado. She was the middle child to eight brothers and sisters. Her house was full of life and activity growing up. Nancy met the love of her life, Earl Ritter while working at the Western Drive in as a Carhop in Denver. The two were married on December 14th 1963 and for the next 58 years lived a blessed life of love and happiness. Nancy was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her two sons. They always had lunch money in their pockets, a hot meal for dinner and a clean uniform for their countless little league games. She loved her two sons. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings, she is survived by her Husband Earl Ritter, sons, Troy (DeAnn), Tad (Lueann), five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday July 7th at 11:00am at Victory Life Church 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita, Colorado 81521. If you knew Nancy, you knew she was your friend. She will be greatly missed but there is solace in knowing she is in Heaven Rejoicing.
