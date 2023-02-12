Nathan (Nate) Erna Brundridge, Jr. February 27, 1938 - Decemner 29, 2022 Nathan was born in Halfway, Missouri (by Carthage) on February 27, 1938. His father passed away when Nathan was only 3 years old so he was raised by his mother, Lois; his guardian, Ernie Dotterer; and mentor, Glenn Weir. Nathan grew up in Carthage, MO and Kiowa, KS with his two older brothers Gene and Bert. Nathan was known as “Junior” during his adolescent years. He graduated from Kiowa High School in 1956. After graduation Nathan attended CSU where he majored in agriculture. Nathan graduated from CSU with a BS and Masters in Education. He met and married his first wife Shelia while he was a student at CSU. They had two sons, Steven and Craig. Nathan used his college degree by serving as school principal in Bridgeport, NE. Nathan continued his work in education serving as “Safety Advisor” for both Pabco and B.J. Services. Nathan was the creator of the safety program and training for the Lineman “Hotline” School held in Grand Junction every summer. He was also employed at Mesa College as Assistant Director of Continuing Education and Director of Special Programs. He secured grants for both Mesa College (now CMU) and Fort Lewis College. Nathan helped transition Mesa from a 2 year to a 4 year college. Nathan married Sigri on November 27, 1983, creating a blended family with children who were already good friends. Nathan loved to travel, visiting Albuquerque for many balloon festivals, the Inside Passage of Alaska, Puerto Vallarta with family, the Panama Canal and numerous trips to various parts of the country with the Grace Wanderers, a bus travel group based out of Lakewood, CO. Of all the places traveled, New Zealand was his favorite with breath taking scenery, yummy food, great adventures and most of all, wonderful people. Nathan wanted to sell the house, car and belongings so he could buy a yacht and sail the waters of New Zealand. Sigri put a kibosh on that idea as Nathan knew nothing about sailing and was very prone to sea sickness. Closer to home, Nathan loved to spend time on the Grand Mesa and at his cabin by Vega Reservoir. Other hobbies included fishing, handball, camping, pheasant hunting, skiing, biking, reading, tennis and playing poker. He thoroughly enjoyed the friendship of his poker buddies. Nathan attended American Lutheran Church with his wife Sigri. He loved strawberry sundaes at Dairy Queen. Classical music was his favorite, tuning in to Sirius XM radio. He enjoyed the GJSO concerts and CMU Theatre. Nathan was a big Bronco fan, a Sunday afternoon must. He fully supported CMU athletic events, with women’s volleyball his favorite. Nathan was intelligent, a great conversationalist, well read and had a dry sense of humor. He took great pride in his wife, children and extended family, his CSU education and academic career. Nathan became a resident at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer’s Care Center on September 9, 2021. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Aspen Ridge and Hope West for their fine care, love and friendship. Nathan is survived by Sigri, his loving wife of 39 years; sons, Steven (Ronda) and Craig (Jill); step children, Sherri Folkestad, Tom Folkestad (Tari), and Mark Folkestad (Kim); grandchildren, Krista, Amy, Corbin, Hunter, Caleb, Kelsi, Jake, Brenna, Zack, and Alicia; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jaylen, Jeriah, Paisley, Hadley, Otto, and one that is on the way. He was lovingly known by his grandchildren as Grandpa B or G-Pa. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 631 - 26 1/2 Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to: Aspen Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center: 622 - 28 1/4 Rd., Grand Junction, CO. 81506; Hospice- Hope West: 3090 N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO. 81506; or American Lutheran Church: 631 - 26 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO. 81506.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM
Sunset: 05:46:41 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:09:18 AM
Sunset: 05:47:51 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:08:08 AM
Sunset: 05:49 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 07:06:57 AM
Sunset: 05:50:09 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:05:45 AM
Sunset: 05:51:18 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:04:31 AM
Sunset: 05:52:27 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:03:17 AM
Sunset: 05:53:35 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.