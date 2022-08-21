Nicholas Mark Hudson October 21, 1951 - August 16, 2022 Nicholas (Mark) Hudson was called home to the Lord peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on August 16, 2022 after fighting a long, hard battle with kidney failure. Mark was born to Nicholas Scholar Hudson and Beulah Elvira (Novinger) Hudson on October 21, 1951 in Collbran, Colorado. He was born tiny, in a hospital without an incubator, so he was placed in a shoe box on an open oven door. As such, he always joked he was “half-baked”. He spent his early days in Debeque where he rode his horse Tuffy to school and may have been known to escape on occasion because “he belonged on the mountain with his father”. He later moved to Grand Junction with his father. It’s here that Nicholas (Scholar) met and married Mary Ella Tipping. She raised him as her own along with her 2 sons. Mark enjoyed running cattle on 4A mountain, riding horses, and hunting with his family. After graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1969, Mark started college at Mesa State but his education was put on hold as he joined the Army to proudly serve as an explosives expert during the Vietnam war, including an assignment for the 1972 presidential campaign. It was while he was home on leave that he met his beautiful wife Linda (Benson) Hudson while cruising the strip on North Avenue. They were married August 31, 1974 and enjoyed nearly 48 years of marriage before his passing. Their first child was born in 1976 and the other 2 followed every 2 years and 3 months (although not intentional). He continued his college education upon returning to Grand Junction and graduated in 1977. He also worked for City Market as a Maintenance Supervisor at the warehouse hub for over 20 years. 1987 Mark and Linda bought a farm in Loma where they would spend the rest of their married life raising quarter horses and growing hay and alfalfa. On April 1, 1991 he became the proud owner and operator of Artesian Water Service and Bruner’s Water Service, which would become the family business until his retirement in 2016. “Water Mark” worked tirelessly to haul potable water to drilling rigs and residential customers, ensuring nobody ever went without clean water. Every Christmas he could be seen delivering water as Santa to thejoy of the children on his routes. Mark was known in his community as a gruff cowboy with a great sense of humor, an impeccable set of morals, and a huge heart. There are many stories of him helping those lessfortunate and teaching his family to do the same. In his later years, his pride and joy became his grandchildren; teaching them to fish, build or repair just about anything, and work on the farm. They were his shadows and the light of his life. He is survived by his wife Linda, his children; Justin (Carinne) Hudson, Kjersti Hudson and Josh (Billie Jo) Hudson, 3 grandchildren; Elliana, Benjamin and Maddox, 5 bonus grandchildren; Amia Ortiz, Kale and Sabrina Litzelman, Kyle and Kylea Hadden, 1 great grandchild Lillianna Ortiz, his siblings Sue Currey and Ronald (Marie) Tipping. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Clayton (Linda) Tipping. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Gary Sinise Foundation, The National Kidney Foundation or HopeWest.
