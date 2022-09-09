Noemi Magdalena Martinez January 5, 1942 - September 6, 2022 Noemi Martinez 80, passed away peacefully in Eckert, Colorado, on September 6, 2022. Noemi Magdalena Martinez was born on January 5, 1942 to Alberto & Maria Urcinia Martinez in Quest, New Mexico. She was a graduate of Grand Junction High School, and a resident of Grand Junction from the age of 5. She was predeceased by her parents, Alberto & Maria Urcinia Martinez, her brothers; Ben, Able, and Noberto Martinez, her sisters, Theresa Martinez and Rose Gomez, and her grandson Devin Beard. Noemi is survived by her husband John Barry Moore, her brother Albert Martinez of Grand Junction. Noemi is survived by her children: Bernice Waters, Laura Stewart, Willis Ball Jr., and David Ball, her granddaughters: Christy Maglee, Misty Wheeler, Natalie Rosa, and Deirdre Logsdon. Noemi was blessed with many great grandchildren as well. She also has many nieces and nephews who she adored. Noemi was a lover of joy and happiness, seeking to brighten everyone’s day with a smile and love. Her family will miss her kind and loving heart. May she pass in peace. A graveside service will be held at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2:30pm.