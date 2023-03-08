Norman Charles Way November 1, 1932 - February 27, 2023 Norman Charles Way, age 90, passed away peacefully February 27, 2023 with his daughter, Tracy and son-in-law, Kevin at his side. Born November 1, 1932 in Grand Junction, CO, the son of Ordell Leroy Way and Ruby Mary Thye Way. He spent his childhood in the Pear Park area. Norm graduated from Central High School. During his senior year he joined the National Guard while attending Mesa College (now CMU). He served in the National Guard for 13 years. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball and softball, later becoming an avid golfer spending many years on the course with his golfing buddies. His favorite course was Tiara Rado, having played there when only 6 holes existed. He was a member of the Colorado Golf Association for several years, playing and rating courses throughout Colorado. On July 19, 1957 Norm married Jacqueline Lee Hyre. Together they had 2 children, Dave and Tracy. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, wife, and son. Survived by his daugher, Tracy (Kevin) Luster; daughter-in-law, Kari Way; 4 grandsons, Keaton and Bryce Luster, Riley and Marshal Way. He spent his career working as a terminal manager for trucking companies in Colorado, Wyoming, and California. Norm was a sharp man with a dry wit. Enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee and donuts. Sharing meals and time with family were always most important. He loved and was loved by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Norm’s name to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, Grand Juncion, CO 81506
