Norvie Louis Kochevar May 4, 1963 - December 8, 2022 Norvie Louis Kochevar of Silt, Colorado passed away on December 8, 2022 while at work in Rifle. He is now with the Lord our God in Heaven. He was 59 years young. Norvie was born on May 4, 1963 in Salida, Colorado to his parents, Bernard (Bernie) and Erma Kochevar of Leadville, Colorado. He went to school in Leadville until his family moved to Buena Vista, Colorado in 1977 where he graduated from high school in 1981. After graduation he worked for the family surveying business in Leadville where he was on the “special” operations team with his older brothers which included high altitude control surveys at the Climax mine and Union Mines in Platoro, Colorado west of Alamosa, Colorado. In 1982 he married Nicole Monk of Buena Vista in Loveland, Colorado. In 1983 he moved to Parachute where they had two children and eventually Grand Junction Colorado. He began his lifetime mechanic’s career at various repair shops and eventually at the Garfield Re2 School district Bus maintenance in Rifle. After moving to Grand Junction, he met Rhonda McLaughlin and they were married in 2003. He was Director of Transportation at Plateau Valley High School in Collbran, Colorado and in the meantime moved back to Parachute and returned to Garfield Re2 School district in Rifle where he was the Fleet manager. Norvie loved the outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing or especially camping with his family and became an avid ATV enthusiast exploring the Colorado mountains and deserts including Grand Mesa, Taylor Park near Gunnison, San Juan mountains and most of the Western Slope. He was also a NHRA fan and enjoyed Hot Rod races. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Erma J. Roberts and survived by his wife, Rhonda; father, Bernie and stepmother, Marlene Kochevar, siblings; Frank (Jean Ann), Dwight (Linda), Kelly, and Neal, daughters; Lisa (Greg), Kimberly (Dustin), and two granddaughters. There will be a Celebration of Norvie’s life on Monday, December 19th at Colorado Mountain College in Rifle, Colorado at 10am.
