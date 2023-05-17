Oneta Smith June 28, 1928 - May 3, 2023 Oneta was the sixth of eight children born to Alvin A. Kite and Cora Edes Kite in Hollis, Oklahoma on June 28, 1928. Her youth on a cotton farm was shaped by the Great Depression and World War II. Oneta graduated from Westview H.S. in 1946 and in 1950 from what was then known as Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) with a BA in General Household Arts. After graduating she worked for two years for the state of Oklahoma Extension program in Hobart. In college, she met Darrell Meisenheimer and they married January 25, 1953. They moved to Trinidad, Colorado and taught junior high school before moving to Palisade where Darrel was recruited to teach and coach football. Five children were born in quick succession. Letitia in 1954; twins, Brock and Kadette in 1956; and a second set of twins, Dana and Dane in 1959. She will be forever remembered as the mother of two sets of twins. Oneta returned to teaching in 1960 with Dana and Dane’s kindergarten class at Taylor Elementary. She moved from Taylor to Fruitvale Elementary and finished her career at Pomona in 1990. She often said she would have continued teaching had she known how long she would live. Colleagues admired her kindness, caring and commitment to her students plus her welcoming way with new staff. After divorcing in the early ’70s, Oneta married Gerald Smith in 1984. Gerald was a long time acquaintance who tragically passed away a few short months after their wedding. Oneta took up painting after retiring and found a love of art using a variety of media, mostly pastels. Painting transported her to another plane. She created many works of art with a variety of subjects that are cherished by her family. Oneta did not consider herself an artist because she had no formal art education however her work was good enough that a pastel she submitted to an art show was rejected by the judges because they thought it was a photograph. She enjoyed travel and made several trips to Europe where she never missed a museum, cruised the Caribbean a couple of times and attended many family reunions with her children and grandkids in cities and states all around the US. She played golf and was reputed to have a decent game. She played many courses around Colorado, some she said were nothing more than “cow pastures” however that did not diminish her fun. She enjoyed coffee and cinnamon rolls at Pufferbelly with colleagues from Pomona for many years. In 2021, she moved to assisted living in Denver where she made new friends, continued to exercise most days and lived a very independent life, surrounded by many family members. She was greatly admired for her style and colorful dress. She is survived by four children (Brock passed in 2012), six grand children, six great grandchildren and one sister, Gale Wright. A remembrance is planned for June 1, 2023, 10 a.m., in the Garden Room at the historic Redlands Community Center in Grand Junction.
