Pamela Rae Gauna July 6, 1961 - June 11, 2022 Pam was born to Ray H. and Ida Gauna in Safford, Arizona at the Safford Inn Hospital. She lived in Oxnard, CA., Sierra Vista, AZ, Goodland, KS and grew up in Grand Junction, CO. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, Fruita Middle School, and graduated from Fruita Monument High School-Class of 1979. She received her B.A. and Masters and taught English and High School Sport Programs in Phoenix, AZ. Later working for Independence University in the student loan processing area. She loved weightlifting, bodybuilding, tennis, exercise programs, and most of all-softball. She was a pitcher, like her Dad, who passed 6/15/2021. Pam passed in Glendale, AZ, she is now with her Lord, Jesus Christ. Her work here on earth is done. She is survived by her mother, A. Ida Gauna, brother, Ben Ray Gauna(LuAnn) daughters, Erica S. Waldron(Leroy), Monique Daniels(Markel), niece, Danielle Gauna, grandchildren, Jayden Waldron, Jordyn Waldron, Elijah Daniels and an antcipated grandson to be born in August. She will always be in our hearts, we will miss her so much-Forever! Rest in Peace!! Celebration of Life -pending for early fall.
