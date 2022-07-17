Patricia Ann (McNeight) Heidrich July 25, 1937 - November 12, 2021 Patricia Ann (McNeight) Heidrich, a beloved mother, and grandmother, passed away on the twelfth of November 2021, at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida. Her death was unexpected, as her CNS malignancy was not diagnosed prior to passing. She was with us eighty-four years. Patricia was born in Marathon County, Wisconsin, on July 25, 1937, to Allison Ludwig and Adella Katherine (Schill) McNeight. The second of six children, she grew up in Stratford, WI, and graduated from Stratford High School in 1956. She enrolled in St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin in June of 1960. After college, Patricia moved to Phoenix and received her Kindergarten-Primary Certificate from the State of Arizona. Her career as an educator continued as later, she moved to Aspen, Colorado, and finally to Grand Junction. She worked for over thirty years as a professional teacher. Twenty-five years were spent in service to Mesa County Valley School District 51. She retired from teaching in April of 2004 as a Chapter I (Special Education) teacher at Columbine Elementary School. During her summer breaks, Patricia loved to travel. Her children always benefited from her adventurous spirit. She traveled with her kids across Europe and the United States. Many summers were spent visiting her parents in Woodruff, WI. Second only to travel, was her interest in fashion. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her twin sisters, Mary and Linda; and her brother, Kevin. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Mary); daughter, Lisa (James); and three wonderful grandchildren, Grey, Andi, and Braelyn. Additional survivors include her brother, Richard (Teresa); sister, Gloria; and her nieces and nephews. A graveside burial service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on July 21st, 11:00 a.m., in Minocqua, WI. A celebration of life with family and friends will follow. Memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s honor to the District 51 Foundation at Coloradogives.org.
