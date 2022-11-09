Patricia Elaine Hurley May 17, 1927 - October 30, 2022 Patricia Elaine Hurley, 95 went peacefully to see the lord on 10/30/22. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Hurley; brother, Fred Andrews; and Granddaughter, Sandy Lane. She is survived by 2 brothers, Frank Hurley and Mike Hurley; as well as her 6 children, Maxine Lowry, Darlene Reams, Douglas Hurley, Jeanette Smith, Marilyn Horvath and Phil Hurley; and her 14 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-great Grandchildren. Pat lived a full life and was loved and admired by her entire family. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life-long enjoyment was sewing, something she started in her 4-H Club as a child of 10 years, perfecting her craft to include wedding dresses and family clothing, as well as many unique craft items and quilts. As a life-long member of “The Catholic Daughters”, originally joining in her 20’s, she gave tirelessly of her services, offering her time and assistance to many of their many activities. As member of “St. Mary’s Sewing Circle: she made hundreds of handmade quilts that were donated to rest homes in the area over several years. She never tired of helping others. Her love of family was well known and extended through several generations. She welcomed friends and family alike with the same love and caring, and will be greatly missed by all. Memorial services to be held on Friday, 11/11/22 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26-1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO. Viewing at 11:00am, followed by a Mass at 12pm, and a reception at the church. Burial to be in California
