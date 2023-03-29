Patricia Louise Carmichael August 29, 1937 - March 21, 2023 Pat passed away after a lengthy battle with COPD at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born to John Rowland and Iva Mae Robey “Fleming” in Missouri City, Missouri. She was the 7th of 8 Children. She married her life long friend Jim in Denver Colorado. They spent 65 years together raising their 4 children enjoying the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming. They moved to Goodland, Kansas when Jim took a job with Yellow Freight. After Jim’s retirement in 1998, they moved to Laramie, Wyoming to enjoy the fishing and mountains they loved. After a brief move to Grand Junction, they traveled together until Pat’s health slowly declined forcing a move back to Grand Junction where our lord took her home. Pat is survived by husband, Jim Carmichael of Grand Junction; Daughter Mitzi and husband, Chuck McNall of Loomis NE; sons, Kevin and wife, Dee Carmichael of Grand Junction; Chris Carmichael of Ramah CO; David and wife, Jodi Carmichael of Loma CO; her last surviving sister, Terri Stone of Broomfield CO; as well as 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Following her cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family only. The family request that any donations be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction Colorado.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM
Sunset: 07:34:14 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:03:42 AM
Sunset: 07:35:12 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 07:02:07 AM
Sunset: 07:36:11 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:32 AM
Sunset: 07:37:09 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:58:57 AM
Sunset: 07:38:07 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:22 AM
Sunset: 07:39:05 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:55:48 AM
Sunset: 07:40:03 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 21 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.