Patricia Louise Carmichael August 29, 1937 - March 21, 2023 Pat passed away after a lengthy battle with COPD at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born to John Rowland and Iva Mae Robey “Fleming” in Missouri City, Missouri. She was the 7th of 8 Children. She married her life long friend Jim in Denver Colorado. They spent 65 years together raising their 4 children enjoying the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming. They moved to Goodland, Kansas when Jim took a job with Yellow Freight. After Jim’s retirement in 1998, they moved to Laramie, Wyoming to enjoy the fishing and mountains they loved. After a brief move to Grand Junction, they traveled together until Pat’s health slowly declined forcing a move back to Grand Junction where our lord took her home. Pat is survived by husband, Jim Carmichael of Grand Junction; Daughter Mitzi and husband, Chuck McNall of Loomis NE; sons, Kevin and wife, Dee Carmichael of Grand Junction; Chris Carmichael of Ramah CO; David and wife, Jodi Carmichael of Loma CO; her last surviving sister, Terri Stone of Broomfield CO; as well as 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Following her cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family only. The family request that any donations be made to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction Colorado.