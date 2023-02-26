Patricia Mae Johnston May 6, 1935 - February 17, 2023 Patricia Mae Johnston (Pat), 87, of Grand Junction, CO passed away on February 17, 2023. Pat was born on May 6, 1935, in Curve, TN, to Charlie and Olivia Dove. Pat graduated Palisade High School and went on to receive her associates from Mesa College. During her college years, Pat met and became engaged to her husband, Elwyn John Johnston (Bud). They married shortly after she graduated and she became an instant mother of two boys, John (3) and Jerry (2), who were both ring bearers for their marriage ceremony. Pat and Bud grew their family with the addition of two daughters (DeAnna and Christa). To say Pat enjoyed her time in the outdoors is an understatement. Her favorite activities included ATVing, camping, fishing, fly tying, and hunting. Pat never turned down an opportunity to hunt, whether it was rabbit or big game, even in a time where it was not accepted by some who thought woman did not belong in the field hunting, nor gun reloading. Pat had many other hobbies - including sewing, painting ceramics, yodeling, and decorating wedding cakes. To read Pat’s full obituary, visit: https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/27305174/patricia-m-johnston Pat is proceeded in death by her parents (Charlie and Olivia), brother, (Baby Dove), and husband of 66 years (Elwyn). Pat is survived by her sons John and Jerry (Rodella); daughters DeAnna (James, Travis) and Christa (Michael); grandchildren Emily, Rob, Pamela, Ty, Lysandra (whom she raised), James, Joshua, Sarah, Billie, Kaylie, Kylie; and great grandchildren Hunter, Stella, Laura, Kasen, Eleanor (Ellie), and Kolton. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. Family viewing 1-2 PM Service at 2 PM at the Redlands Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2235 Kingston Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81503. Graveside service immediately follows at New Elmwood Cemetery, 1175 17 1/4 Road, Fruita, CO 81521.
