Patricia “Pat” Mary Caldwell August 20, 1931 - September 9, 2022 Patricia “Pat” Mary Caldwell was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 20, 1931. She passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was a light in both her friend’s and family’s lives and will be dearly missed. Pat is survived by her daughter, Wendy of New Castle and two sons; Bob (Vicki) Caldwell and David (Tamara) Caldwell, both of Grand Junction. She was a warmhearted, loving grandmother to Jenna, Jillian, Reis, Lily, Caleb, and Noah. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Caldwell; mother and father, Miriam and Charlie Jones; and two brothers, William and Richard Bean. Patricia grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and moved to Ouray, Colorado in 1945 with her family. Known for her athletics, she excelled in all sports such as softball, golf, and bowling. Pat was also a great student. She worked at the Ouray Café and later at the Sunset Restaurant in Ridgway, Co. with her parents. She worked as the secretary for Johnny Wise, the manager of the Idarado Mining Company, in the early 1950s. Patricia married her husband, who also grew up in Ouray, in 1955. They moved to Grand Junction three years later where they started Mesa Mack Trucks Sales & Service, which was the oldest truck dealership on the Western Slope. The couple were married for 51 years and resided in Grand Junction where they raised their children and grandchildren. Patricia was outgoing, hilarious, and made friends wherever she went. Her laugh and gentle heart were infectious! She was a kind and selfless soul who was passionate about giving to friends, family, and others she didn’t know. What stands out most is her ability to inspire others to make the best of everything despite life’s difficulties. Her greatest pleasures were watching golf, eating a chocolate malt, cuddling with the family dogs, and enjoying time with those close to her. The funeral service will be held at the St. Daniels Catholic Church in Ouray, Colorado on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow the service at the Ouray Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Memory of Patricia Caldwell to HopeWest Hospice Care Center (https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/) or Second Chance Humane Society (https://adoptmountainpets.org/donate). Arrangements are being held by Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado.
