Patricia Thamm September 15, 1930 - August 31, 2022 Patricia Thamm lived in Grand Junction, CO for over 65 years. For those of us who were lucky enough to have had her in our lives you know she was very special. Kind, gentle, thoughtful, inspiring and a strength of character that belied her appearance. She was steady, and always there exactly when you needed her most, as a friend, a daughter, a grandmother, a trusted advisor and someone who would listen without judgment, because it was the wise thing to do. She was devoted to her soul mate-husband even long after he died and kept his picture in her heart, and on the old credenza. And to her family and friends she was reliable with a wise-crack (she had impeccable timing) or a smile that seemed to be the perfect prescription for “whateva” ailed you. She made you laugh. She put others in front of herself, so you knew she always had your back. She was a wonderful woman and will be wildly missed. Pat Thamm died on August 31, 2022, 15 days before her 92nd birthday. More tributes and images can be shared on https://www.heritagefuneralcremation.com/obituary/Patricia-Thamm#obituary
