Patsy Patton

Patsy Rowena Patton September 6, 1933 - May 13, 2023 Patsy Patton passed away at her home in Palisade, Colorado at the age of 89 after a short illness. Born in Montrose, Colorado to Eddie and Effie Hovis. She graduated from Olathe High, and married Forrest Patton and moved to California where Forrest served his time with the Air Force. During this service they were blessed with two children, Deborah (Patton) Goddard, and Myron Patton. After Forrest's commitment to the Air Force, they returned to Colorado where Patsy was a homemaker, and raised two children while Forrest attended Colorado State University and obtained a degree in accounting.

Patsy and Forrest then moved the family to Phoenix, Arizona where she began school and earned a degree in education at Arizona State University. After living in Phoenix for eight years, Forrest and Patsy began their careers as teachers. Her and Forrest's first teaching position was in Holbrook, Arizona on the Navajo Nation, where Patsy spoke of her time teaching and experience on the Navajo Nation with fond memories. It was during this time she gave birth to their third child Scott Patton.