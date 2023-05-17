Patsy Rowena Patton September 6, 1933 - May 13, 2023 Patsy Patton passed away at her home in Palisade, Colorado at the age of 89 after a short illness. Born in Montrose, Colorado to Eddie and Effie Hovis. She graduated from Olathe High, and married Forrest Patton and moved to California where Forrest served his time with the Air Force. During this service they were blessed with two children, Deborah (Patton) Goddard, and Myron Patton. After Forrest's commitment to the Air Force, they returned to Colorado where Patsy was a homemaker, and raised two children while Forrest attended Colorado State University and obtained a degree in accounting.
Patsy and Forrest then moved the family to Phoenix, Arizona where she began school and earned a degree in education at Arizona State University. After living in Phoenix for eight years, Forrest and Patsy began their careers as teachers. Her and Forrest's first teaching position was in Holbrook, Arizona on the Navajo Nation, where Patsy spoke of her time teaching and experience on the Navajo Nation with fond memories. It was during this time she gave birth to their third child Scott Patton.
They then moved back to Grand Junction where Forrest and herself taught in the Grand Valley for twenty years; she ended her teaching career at Mount Garfield Middle School.
Patsy was an avid horseback rider and enjoyed riding side saddle on the precision all women riding team The Frontier Bells. She spoke highly of this time claiming it to be one of the high points of her life. Patsy kept horses for many years in Palisade CO. and she showed Arabian horses all across America.
Pasty enjoyed travel and after retirement lived full time in a motorhome for years. It was after this time that she and Forrest settled back in the Grand Valley where they enjoyed fishing, camping and experienced great joy with friends, and family. She had an active social life full of playing cards and bingo.
She is survived by her three children Deborah (Russell) Goddard, Myron (Becky) Patton, and Scott (Phoebe) Patton. Five Grandchildren Kyle, Hannah, Tyler, Callie, and Benjamin, and one Great Grandchild, Pierce.
She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed. Graveside services will be held at Olathe Cemetery, Olathe, CO on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00am.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to HopeWest of Grand Junction.