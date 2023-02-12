Patta Leigh Reed January 3, 1928 - February 3, 2023 Patta Leigh Blair Reed peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. To my loved ones... my final goodbye is a reflection of all I have been and loved, as a lasting memory of my life. I hope my influence to my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren shows unconditional love, someone who was devoted to her family, was happy to be a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to the new special great-grandchildren. Patta Leigh was born to Hiram Omer Blair and Fern Pearl (Thompson) Blair, and two-year-old brother, Billy Dean, on January 3, 1928. The family grew rapidly with the birth of Bobby Gene, and one year later, Freeman Joe. It was another 12 years before we welcomed with love a little baby sister, Bonnie Lou. Billy, Bob, Joe, and Patta were very close as they weathered the period of the Depression and the Dust Bowl- and saw what they considered wonders of the world- the first television, then introduced us to penicillin, polio shots, frozen food, plastic, contact lenses, the Frisbee, radar, credit cards, ball point pens, tape decks, electric typewriters, guys wearing earrings, pizza, McDonald’s, and water pies. Their parents made their home a place of love. Next to their home was a vacant lot that became a playground, as the boys made toys with wood blocks, and they made forts - everything was creative. Grandparents were a big influence in Patta and her siblings’ lives. They raised fruits and vegetables and raised livestock to butcher. Their grandpa would go to town once a month to get their necessary items and would take Patta to go with him. She would sit on the floor in the grocery store and pick out the flour sacks knowing that would be her new dress. Their grandma would make a doll of Sunbonnet Sue with some of the material; the doll represented the quilt pattern that is popular today. She had sparked Patta’s interest in quilting. Introduction to school opened a new life of Patta, as she became ‘teacher’s pet’ in 1st grade. She did not know why Mrs. Chamberlain kept her after school to memorize stories, and take her to dinner meetings in the community, standing on a table to tell her stories. She took Patta to a regional contest and Patta won first. Patta kept this certificate in her safety deposit box! School became an important part in Patta’s life and helped determine her passion. She was very active in all events in High School and graduated from Fairview High School in 1946. College was next on her list as she enrolled at Southwestern State University, again very active in school; she was a member of the drama club, twirler with the band, enjoyed her sorority and excelled in the classes. This was the return of G.I.’s from WWII, and her life made a drastic turn when she met one of those returning veterans, Ed Milton Reed, Jr. Ed and Patta were married on August 29, 1949, and education became a serious thing, as they were both anxious to complete schooling and determine their future life. After graduation, Ed and Patta were invited to teach school in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, and although they were unsure of what they really wanted to do, they decided to try it. They found what they both loved. Kids and more education kept them busy as they continued their education at Oklahoma State University, both receiving their master’s degrees. Their superintendent moved from Medicine Lodge to Liberal, Kansas, and the Reeds followed him. Liberal, Kansas was an educational paradise for them - teaching, attending summer school to keep up on educational techniques and most importantly the birth of their two sons, Ed Milton III and Jeffrey Lynn. They made lifelong friends in Liberal, as they were all involved in education during the day and social activities during the night. Their most educational journey was to the Jefferson County Schools in Colorado. Patta continued teaching and keeping up with anything new in education. She was a teacher for 17 years with Arlene Black. Ed and Patta retired, but Patta could not handle retirement and missed the kids, so she went back to working with students. Finally, Ed said, “we have a new pick-up and camper, and it leaves Monday on a monthly trip. You are invited to go with me”. Thus ended Patta’s educational journey of forty years. Retirement for the Reed’s became a playtime as they travelled all states west of the Mississippi, the National Parks and into Canada. They also visited Alaska, Hawaii, Acapulco, and Puerto Vallarta. They became snowbirds with homes in Arizona and Texas, where they lived in a cabin on a friend’s ranch. Their eighties they spent with great friends and sharing a devoted life to each other. Patta was an active member of the Eastern Stars Waunita Chapter, and a very important part of her life was the P.E.O Chapter CY. She was also active in the First Presbyterian Church. She liked to play bridge, various card games, dominos, and enjoyed reading. In her early years, she and Ed taught in their Presbyterian Church and served in their Vacation Bible School. Patta was known as an organizer, if you wanted something done tell Patta! She was an avid Bronco fan. Her hat, scarf, and shirt date back to her favorite Steve Watson, who played during the Elway days. She cared deeply for her many friends. The partnership of Ed and Patta consisted of all the remodeling on their home and yard work, for which they won “Yard of the Month” three different times. Patta was a devoted wife with a loving marriage filled with love and warmth as she walked side by side with her husband, Ed, of 73 years. The adventure of having the best of the best was their family - sons, Ed Reed III, and Jeff and his wife, Debbie; and then it gets better when they became grandparents to Justin Reed and wife Ashley, Kristen McGee and husband David, Tiffany Hinton and husband Chris, Destinee Reed, and Joshua Reed; and she leaves her legacy to her great-grandchildren who have been taught to love and respect their GG, Tessa, Brynne, Declan, Vivian, Addison and Noah. Patta was preceded in death by her parents Omer and Fern Blair; her three brothers, Billy Dean, Bobby Gene, Freeman Joe; and sister, Bonnie Lou. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506. She will be laid to eternal rest with her beloved husband of 75 years, Ed Milton Reed, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patta’s name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th St, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506, or at www.hopewestco.org.
