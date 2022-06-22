Paul J Redig January 30, 1933 - June 18, 2022 Paul J. Redig of Grand Junction passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022. Paul was born in West Bend, Wisconsin and graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary High School. Paul went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree of Philosophy from Loyola University and a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Indiana University. Paul had a long career which included many outstanding accomplishments. He taught high school in California. He built a glass house in Oregon. He worked for Boeing in Washington State on many projects still in use today such as the 727 and 737 aircraft, the Supersonic Submarine, the Moon Rover, and sonar development. He was employed with Texas Instruments in Texas and taught computer languages at University of Texas at Dallas. Paul loved serving at church in every role from usher to lay minister. He also sang in the choir. His parishes included St. Stephens in Seattle, Washington; St. Rita’s in Dallas, Texas; and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus for more than 50 years and held three Grand Knight positions in three different councils. Paul was an avid gardener, plumber and beekeeper. He loved to snow ski, water ski, hunt, fish, and experience all life had to offer. He would hike every mountain and 4x4 the ones he could not climb. He was passionate about tracking down the elusive elk, season after season. Paul loved teaching the beekeeping merit badge to the Boy Scouts. His favorite hobby was experiencing life to its fullest and never letting the gifts God gave him go to waste. Paul is survived by his wife Frances Frigetto, his sons John Redig and Richard Redig, his daughters Rose Redig Flores and Clare Redig Pretlove and his siblings Bob and Betty. He also has 10 grandchildren - Kyrie, Phillip, Samantha, Dylan, Lauren, Hanna, Riley, Bradley, Teddy, and Michael. Paul has two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Koryn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Helen Dombrowski Redig and his infant daughter Ruth Ann Redig, his parents Edward Bernard Redig and Laurella Rose Heintz, his brothers Bernard, Charles, and Lawrence. A memorial will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, followed immediately by a Rosary. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Grand Junction followed by interment at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
