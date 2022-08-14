Paula Dinnel August 26, 1923 - July, 10 2022 Paula Dinnel passed away on the afternoon of July, 10 2022, at her place of residence: Bonaventure Senior Living in Tigard, Oregon at the age of 98. Paula was born ‘Paula Dorothy Amanda Schultz’ on August 26, 1923 to Arnold and Ida (Gade) Schultz in Garland, Nebraska. Paula (the 9th child of 11) was reared in various parts of Nebraska., ending up in McCook, where she attended high school and one year of college. These 2 schools were also where she met her future husband, Alfred Chester Dinnel. They were married in Grand Junction, Colorado (to where much of her family had moved) in 1944. During WW2, Al earned his Navy pilot wings, and Paula attended nurses’ training in St. Louis, Missouri. She later earned an AA degree. Al’s career was first in the Navy, and then with Lockheed, as a field service representative. They had 5 children, the youngest born in the Philippine Islands when Al was stationed there. Throughout her life, Paula’s interests were bridge (which she also taught), golf, gardening, English literature, travel and moving—so she could decorate a new house! Upon Al’s retirement, they returned to Grand Junction, where Al died of a lung disease in 1994. After that Paula moved to Anacortes, Washington to be near her son–her eldest child. There she started a vibrant New Comer’s Club, which is still going strong! Approximately 10 years ago, Paula moved to the South Portland area, to be close to her youngest daughter, who looked after her during her very active years there. Paula’s activities included working in the secretarial field and volunteering at various Protestant churches she attended (including teaching Sunday School), the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Community Services, and VA Hospital. Paula is survived by 3 sons: Paul with wife Vicki of Anacortes, WA; Peter with wife Dianne of Grand Junction, CO; Philip with wife Celia, also of Grand Junction; and her 2 daughters: Nancy with husband Segaran, living in Borneo, East Malaysia and Sheila with husband Loyd of Tualatin, OR. She also has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
