Pauline Rae (Jones) Tipping December 18, 1940 - December 11, 2022 Pauline Rae (Jones) Tipping, 81, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Pauline was born to Samuel Raymond Jones and Arline Darling (Randle) Jones on December 18, 1940, in Montezuma, Iowa. She was the second of five siblings: Alice (Jones) McKague, Raymond Jones, Richard Jones and Samuel Jones. Pauline graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1958, and attended Mesa College for further education. She married in 1958 and had five children. Denise Diane (Tipping) Amrie, Todd Alan Tipping, Thomas Kent Tipping (Deceased), Suzanne Renee (Tipping) Kester, and Craig Clayton Tipping. After her divorce in 1969, Pauline worked hard to support herself and her children in various jobs, mainly in the clerical and sales positions. She was involved in planning class reunions, church, and a support group called Parents Without Partners. Pauline loved to go out dancing on Friday nights with her friends, bowling, crafts, writing, and sewing. After a very busy life of caring for her children, she helped care for her grandchildren: Elliott and Spencer Amrie; Alex and Audrey Tipping; J.C., Daphne; Thomas, and Tessa Kester; Tanner, Tahlia, Hayden, and Cooper Tipping. Time with Grandma Pauline included trips to the park to play and feed the ducks, visiting the library, and a stop by Graff Dairy for ice cream. Pauline also enjoyed watching her many great grandchildren grow. Pauline passed away in the wonderful care of Hopewest with the sound of Christmas music playing; Denise singing to her over the phone; and Todd, Suzie and Craig reminiscing, holding her hand and comforting her. Denise could not be there, so she sang to her over the phone. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Chance of Rain: 75%
Sunrise: 07:31:47 AM
Sunset: 05:14:37 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Periods of rain and snow. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 07:31:27 AM
Sunset: 05:15:40 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 07:31:04 AM
Sunset: 05:16:44 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late at night. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 07:30:39 AM
Sunset: 05:17:49 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:30:12 AM
Sunset: 05:18:55 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:29:43 AM
Sunset: 05:20:01 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:29:12 AM
Sunset: 05:21:08 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.