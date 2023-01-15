Pauline Rae (Jones) Tipping

Pauline Rae (Jones) Tipping December 18, 1940 - December 11, 2022 Pauline Rae (Jones) Tipping, 81, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Pauline was born to Samuel Raymond Jones and Arline Darling (Randle) Jones on December 18, 1940, in Montezuma, Iowa. She was the second of five siblings: Alice (Jones) McKague, Raymond Jones, Richard Jones and Samuel Jones. Pauline graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1958, and attended Mesa College for further education. She married in 1958 and had five children. Denise Diane (Tipping) Amrie, Todd Alan Tipping, Thomas Kent Tipping (Deceased), Suzanne Renee (Tipping) Kester, and Craig Clayton Tipping. After her divorce in 1969, Pauline worked hard to support herself and her children in various jobs, mainly in the clerical and sales positions. She was involved in planning class reunions, church, and a support group called Parents Without Partners. Pauline loved to go out dancing on Friday nights with her friends, bowling, crafts, writing, and sewing. After a very busy life of caring for her children, she helped care for her grandchildren: Elliott and Spencer Amrie; Alex and Audrey Tipping; J.C., Daphne; Thomas, and Tessa Kester; Tanner, Tahlia, Hayden, and Cooper Tipping. Time with Grandma Pauline included trips to the park to play and feed the ducks, visiting the library, and a stop by Graff Dairy for ice cream. Pauline also enjoyed watching her many great grandchildren grow. Pauline passed away in the wonderful care of Hopewest with the sound of Christmas music playing; Denise singing to her over the phone; and Todd, Suzie and Craig reminiscing, holding her hand and comforting her. Denise could not be there, so she sang to her over the phone. A graveside service will be held at a later date.