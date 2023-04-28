Peggy Dianne Moncrief September 24, 1951 - April 23, 2023 Peggy Dianne Moncrief, 71, fell asleep in the Lord on April 23, 2023. Peggy was born September 24, 1951 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Leon and Elizabeth Kopanos. She made many friends throughout the years whose love and support she cherished. She worked many years at the Mesa County Health Department with many wonderful people whom she counted as friends. Her coworkers teased her about being another “Maxine” as she was feisty and no nonsense. Peggy assisted in the co-founding of her beloved Holy Wisdom Orthodox Mission Church and this was one of her greatest joys. She is preceded in death by her father, Leon; mother, Elizabeth; and brother, Thomas. She is survived by her sister, Karen; daughter, Michaela; grandchildren, Carter and Trent; ex-husband, Sam; as well as her cousin, Sandra Kopanos. There will be a Trisagion (memorial) service at 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and the funeral service at 10:00 am on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Holy Wisdom Orthodox Mission Church at 1355 North 4th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado. May her memory be eternal.
