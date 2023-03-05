Pegi L. Mercer August 26, 1938 - February 25, 2023 Pegi L. Mercer, age 84, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Orchard Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Palisade, CO. Pegi was born in Denver, CO on August 26, 1938 to Frank D. Quinn and Rose Brown-Quinn. She spent her childhood in Cañon City, CO, graduating high school in 1956 and has been a resident of Grand Junction for the past twelve years. Pegi was a previous resident of Alameda, CA; Greenville, SC; Florence, Lakewood, and Cañon City, Colorado. Throughout her professional life, Pegi was a bookkeeper and an interior decorator. She was known for her frankness, her incredible sense of fashion and design, and for her infectious laugh. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. She was a connoisseur of fine things, and conducted her life with beauty and grace. Pegi was preceded in death by her mother and father; her first husband, Jim Allen; her second husband, Charles Picco; and her sister, Vera Bagett. She is survived by her beloved husband, Willoughby Mercer; her son, Michael Picco; her daughter, Diana Redford; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Pegi will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Pegi to HopeWest Hospice at: www.hopewestco.org.
