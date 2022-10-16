Penny Marie Pease Forsling August 7, 1954 - October 12, 2022 Penny Marie Pease Forsling, age 68, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Penny was born August 7, 1954 in Casper Wyoming to Mother, Mabel and father, Willard Pease Sr.. Penny spent her childhood at Fruitvale Elementary and Bookcliff Junior High School before graduating from Central High School in 1972 where Penny was a cheerleader and later attended Mesa College. She lived in Sioux City Iowa for a time but spent most of her life in Grand Junction, Colorado. She married Steve Forsling and they later divorced. Penny was a homemaker and spent her time attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Penny enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. She loved to shop for antiques and taking care of her yard. She is survived by her children; son, Dustin Forsling of Grand Junction, Colorado and daughter, Angel Gentry (Beau) of Bakersfield, California, her siblings; brother, Willard Pease Jr. (Debbie) of Grand Junction, Colorado and sister, Dottie Rewerts (Noel) of Grundy Center, Iowa, her three grandchildren, Tyler and Brodie Forsling and Brooks Gentry, her dear friend and prior daughter-in-law, Kimberly Forsling, and her prized German Short Hair, Misty Mo. Penny is preceded in death by mother, Mabel Pease and father, Willard Pease Sr.. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made directly to the family for distribution to be determined. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the family.
