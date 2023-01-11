Peter Paul Kamysz

Peter Paul Kamysz June 1, 1929 - November 28, 2022 Peter P. Kamysz, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully in his Grand Junction home on November 28, 2022. Peter was born in Lancaster, New York, four months shy of the 1929 stock market crash. A proud Marine Corporal who served during the late 1940s as a rifleman, Peter then earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He worked as a CPA at various major corporations including Pennwalt and Lockheed. Later, after acing the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, he started a private limo service in the San Francisco Bay Area for GE and other corporate executives, which thrived for 12 years until he retired and moved to Colorado. Peter was an accomplished accordion player in his youth, and as an adult became a trophy-winning bowler and an avid fisherman who travelled as far north as the Yukon Territories to catch arctic char. Peter met his sweetheart, Vilma Zavacky, in Central Park, New York City. They were married for 63 years until her passing in 2012. He is survived by his son, Stephen Kamysz, Sr. and daughter, Patricia Kamysz. A military service will be held January 23 2023 at 1 pm at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.