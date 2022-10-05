Phillip F Aguilera July 8th, 1936 - September 22, 2022 Phillip F Aguilera - devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and friend to all - passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday September 22nd, 2022, after a short stay at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was 86. Phil was born into a loving, close family on July 8th, 1936. Like all of his nine siblings, Phil was born and raised in Grand Junction. In 1961, Phil married the love of his life, Jill Crawford Aguilera, and they recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Phil and Jill lived in California for several years but returned to Grand Junction to raise their beloved children, Mike and Lyndi and run the family business. Phil enjoyed golfing with friends and family, weekends at the family cabin fishing and hunting with his children and friends. He was a devoted family man who always said his greatest achievement in life was his family. He loved spending time with his 2 children and 10 grandchildren. He loyally attended his children and his grand children’s events, skiing, swimming, recitals, competitions and shows. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Jill Crawford Aguilera; his daughter Lyndi Aguilera and her husband, Matt Donley and family; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Aguilera, and family; his son, Steve Harris, and family; and his large extended family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Phillip Aguilera, and three siblings. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Phillip F Aguilera’s name to the Chipeta Golf course Junior program, a 7-week camp for local youth, ages 6- 18, whom otherwise may not have the opportunity to learn the game of golf, something Phil enjoyed throughout his life. Please join us for His memorial service, Saturday, October 8th at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave, Grand Junction, CO. 81501. Following the service, will be a celebration of life reception at Chipeta Golf Course, 222 29 Rd, Grand Junction, CO.81503
